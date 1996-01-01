6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
If the hydroxyapatites were replaced with more typical gel-like extracellular matrix, how would you expect the bones to be affected?
The inorganic matrix would lack the hardness necessary for bones to bear weight.
The organic matrix would lack the hardness necessary for bones to bear weight.
The inorganic matrix would be unable to provide tensile strength.
The organic matrix would be unable to provide tensile strength.
