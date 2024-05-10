21. The Immune System
Fever
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Fever can have positive effects on the process of fighting an infection. Which of these answers is not a positive effect fever can have during an infection?
A
High body temperatures inhibiting the growth of many pathogenic bacteria.
B
High body temperatures increase the enzymatic reactions associated with the immune system.
C
High body temperatures enhance the inflammatory response and release of inflammatory signals.
D
High body temperatures constrict the blood vessels ensuring the infection does not spread throughout the body.
18
views
Related Videos
Related Practice