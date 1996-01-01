Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Introduction to A&P
Homeostasis
Problem
Which of the following is true of positive feedback mechanisms?
A
The variable changes in a direction opposite to that of the initial change.
B
The result or response enhances the original stimulus, and the response is accelerated.
C
The output shuts off the original stimulus or reduces its intensity.
D
They mostly function to keep blood chemicals within narrow ranges.
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Homeostasis
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
1
323 views
Hide transcripts
Homeostasis: Regulating Blood Sugar
by Pearson
4
298 views
Hide transcripts
Homeostasis and Negative Feedback Mechanisms
by Pearson
3
269 views
Hide transcripts
Positive and Negative Feedback Loops
by Whats Up Dude
1
256 views
Hide transcripts
Homeostasis and Negative/Positive Feedback
by Amoeba Sisters
1
156 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.