How do membrane attack complexes cause cell lysis of invading microbes?
The complexes attack the cell walls of the microbe causing it to be vulnerable to attack by immune cells.
The complexes form pores in the cell membrane of the microbe causing the cytoplasmic contents to leak out.
The complexes attack the cell surface receptors of the microbe triggering the cell membrane to degrade.
