20. The Lymphatic System
Primary Lymphoid Organs
Why is it important for there to be a blood-thymus barrier?
To prevent maturing T cells from encountering antigens, as it could disrupt their development.
To prevent mature T cells from leaving the thymus.
To prevent immature T cells from the red bone marrow from entering the thymus.
To prevent thymic corpuscles from being exposed to too much oxygen.
