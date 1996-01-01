Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology5. Integumentary SystemSkinSubcutaneous Tissue

LAYERS OF THE DERMIS

Walter Jahn
30
Was this helpful?
14:33
The Integumentary System
Professor Dave Explains
395
9
09:38
5 4 Epidermis layers
Robin Forbes-Lorman
32
07:08
5 3 layers of skin
Robin Forbes-Lorman
18
01:23
LAYERS OF THE DERMIS
Walter Jahn
30
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.