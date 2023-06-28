Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsEndomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
Textbook Question

When analyzing a sample of cells from a patient, you find the lysosomes are filled with undigested material. This observation makes you think that the lysosomes are not functioning properly. What are three different defects that could be responsible for malfunctioning lysosomes?

