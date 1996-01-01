Anatomy & Physiology
Back
21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
Surface membrane barriers
Problem
Saliva and lacrimal fluids contain which enzyme that destroys bacteria?
A
trypsin
B
amylase
C
reverse transcriptase
D
pepsin
E
lysozyme
