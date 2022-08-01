2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Cell Junctions
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Cell Junctions
1
concept
Cell Junctions
5m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Which of the following are only in plant cells and not in animal cells?
A
Gap junctions.
B
Desmosomes.
C
Plasmodesmata.
D
Tight junctions.
3
ProblemProblem
Ions can travel directly from the cytoplasm of one animal cell to the cytoplasm of an adjacent cell through:
A
Gap junctions.
B
Desmosomes.
C
Tight junctions.
D
Intermediate filaments.
E
Plasmodesmata.
F
Actin filaments.