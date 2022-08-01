Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion Example 1

Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?

a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.

b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.

c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.

d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.

Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:

a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

d) None of the above are correct.

