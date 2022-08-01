2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
1
concept
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
3m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion Example 1
1m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?
a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.
b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.
c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.
d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.
A
Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.
B
A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.
C
Oganisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.
D
Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.
4
ProblemProblem
Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:
a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
d) None of the above are correct.
A
The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
B
The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
C
The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
D
None of the above are correct.