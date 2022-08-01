Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
Memorizing the Steps of the Cell Cycle

Problem
Movement of the chromosomes during anaphase would be most affected by a drug that:

a) Prevents the formation of a cleavage furrow.

b) Prevents the formation of the nuclear envelope.

c) Prevents elongation of microtubules.

d) Prevents shortening of microtubules.

Problem
Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:

a) A cell with a single large nucleus.

b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.

c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.

d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.

e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.

