1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
The Arm and Hand

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand Example 1

When in anatomical position, the most lateral finger is the:

Based on the anatomical terms, carpal tunnel syndrome is an injury of what area?

As a nurse, you’ve been asked to place an IV in the antecubital fossa. Where to you place the IV?

