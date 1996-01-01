1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
1
concept
The Arm and Hand
2
example
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
When in anatomical position, the most lateral finger is the:
A
Pollex
B
Digital
C
Metacarpal
D
Carpal
4
ProblemProblem
Based on the anatomical terms, carpal tunnel syndrome is an injury of what area?
A
Hand
B
Elbow
C
Wrist
D
Shoulder
5
ProblemProblem
As a nurse, you’ve been asked to place an IV in the antecubital fossa. Where to you place the IV?
A
Inside of the elbow
B
Back of the hand
C
Inside of the wrist
D
The upper arm