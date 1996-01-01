1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Front and Back
Directional Terms: Front and Back
Anterior and Posterior
Directional Terms: Front and Back Example 1
The spine is ______________ to the intestines.
A
Anterior
B
Posterior
C
Superior
D
Inferior
During a surgery to insert a Deep Brain Stimulation device in a patient with Parkinson’s disease, the surgeon wants to instruct the other doctors that the device should be moved closer to the patient’s face. How could the doctor communicate this?
A
Move the device anterior to the current location.
B
Move the device superior to the current location.
C
Move the device inferior to the current location.
D
Move the device posterior to the current location.