Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Front and Back
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Directional Terms: Front and Back

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Anterior and Posterior

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example

Directional Terms: Front and Back Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

The spine is ______________ to the intestines.

4
Problem
Problem

During a surgery to insert a Deep Brain Stimulation device in a patient with Parkinson’s disease, the surgeon wants to instruct the other doctors that the device should be moved closer to the patient’s face. How could the doctor communicate this?

Previous TopicNext Topic