1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Limbs
1
concept

Proximal and Distal

clock
2m
2
example

Directional Terms: Limbs Example 1

clock
2m
3
Problem
Problem

The elbow is ________________ to the wrist.

4
Problem
Problem

Your study partner tells you that the wrist is superior to the elbow. How do you correct them?

