1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Up and Down
Problem
The pelvis is __________ to the ribs.

4
The atlas is the vertebra at the top of the spine that supports the head. The axis is the vertebra just under the atlas and it allows the head to swivel left and right. How are the atlas and axis are arranged using correct terminology?

