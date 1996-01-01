Skip to main content
Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology

Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback

Positive Feedback Loops

Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback Example 1

Problem
Problem

Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?

Problem

Ori overhears his study partners discussing a feedback loop where Substance M is released, and the more Substance M is released the more is generated. They note that humans don’t release Substance M all the time, only when the pathway is activated. What type of feedback loop is this and why?

Problem

Labor and delivery is one of the more dangerous normal physiological functions that humans perform. How does this danger relate to the concept of feedback loops?

