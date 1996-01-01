Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback Example 1
Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?
The body increasing heart rate after a drop in blood pressure.
The body shivering to increase temperature on a cold day.
The action of platelets to form a blood clot when you get a paper cut.
Parathyroid hormone signaling bone to release calcium when calcium levels are low.
Ori overhears his study partners discussing a feedback loop where Substance M is released, and the more Substance M is released the more is generated. They note that humans don’t release Substance M all the time, only when the pathway is activated. What type of feedback loop is this and why?
Negative feedback because it’s the most common.
Negative feedback because the process is returning the body to the set point.
Positive feedback because the amount of the substance is increasing.
Positive feedback because the process increasingly moves away from the starting condition.
Labor and delivery is one of the more dangerous normal physiological functions that humans perform. How does this danger relate to the concept of feedback loops?
The negative feedback loop of oxytocin release may have the effect of stalling labor.
Reducing pressure on the cervix when the baby is born breaks the positive feedback cycle. If the pressure on the cervix cannot be decreased, the positive feedback loop will continue indefinitely.
Labor and delivery is an example of a negative feedback loop. Negative feedback loops are inherently more dangerous, because lowering any physiological parameter too far may be irreversible.
Labor and delivery can be dangerous because due to physiological variation some people experience it as negative feedback while some experience it as positive feedback.