Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology

Glandular Epithelial Tissue

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Exocrine vs. Endocrine Glands

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example

Glandular Epithelial Tissue Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

A mother breastfeeding her infant is utilizing what type of gland for that process? 

4
concept

Unicellular Exocrine Glands - Goblet Cells

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is a primary function of goblet cells? 

6
Problem
Problem

If you had many more goblet cells than you’re supposed to, which symptom are you most likely to experience?

7
concept

Modes of Secretion: Merocrine, Holocrine & Apocrine

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
Problem
Problem

Which type of multicellular gland needs to be completely regenerated each time it secretes product? 

9
Problem
Problem

Which type of gland doesn’t need to be repaired at all after secretion?  

10
Problem
Problem

Which type of secretion is most consistent with how goblet cells secrete? 

Previous TopicNext Topic