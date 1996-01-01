Glandular Epithelial Tissue
Exocrine vs. Endocrine Glands
Glandular Epithelial Tissue Example 1
A mother breastfeeding her infant is utilizing what type of gland for that process?
Paracrine.
Endocrine.
Exocrine.
Stratified.
Unicellular Exocrine Glands - Goblet Cells
Which of the following is a primary function of goblet cells?
Lubricating and protecting the epithelium.
Secreting mucus.
Producing hormones.
Absorbing wastes.
If you had many more goblet cells than you’re supposed to, which symptom are you most likely to experience?
A dry throat.
Low hormone levels.
Difficulty breathing.
High blood pressure.
Modes of Secretion: Merocrine, Holocrine & Apocrine
Which type of multicellular gland needs to be completely regenerated each time it secretes product?
Merocrine.
Apocrine.
Holocrine.
None of these.
Which type of gland doesn’t need to be repaired at all after secretion?
Merocrine.
Apocrine.
Holocrine.
None of these.
Which type of secretion is most consistent with how goblet cells secrete?
Merocrine.
Apocrine.
Holocrine.
None of these.