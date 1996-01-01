4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
1
concept
Intro to Blood
4m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Hemoglobinopathies are a set of conditions where red blood cells have an abnormal shape that can cause them to stick together. Given the structure of normal blood tissue, what could be an issue with having sticky red blood cells?
A
Blood’s primary function is support, so sticky red blood cells aren’t a problem.
B
Sticky red blood cells could change the viscosity of blood, impacting its ability for transport.
C
Sticky red blood cells wouldn’t change the viscosity of blood, so transport wouldn’t be impacted.