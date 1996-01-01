Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissues
Overview of Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 1
Hyaline Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 2
Fibrocartilage
Elastic Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 3
Review of Types of Cartilage
True or False: The nose and the ear are made of the same type of cartilage.
True: they are both hyaline cartilage.
True: they are both elastic cartilage.
False: the nose is elastic cartilage and the ear is hyaline cartilage.
False: the nose is hyaline cartilage and the ear is elastic cartilage.
Janine fell off her bike, cutting her knee and tearing the hyaline cartilage of her knee joint. At the doctor’s office, she is told the cuts will heal in a few weeks, but the cartilage will take months. Using what you know about tissues, why does the cartilage take longer to heal?
Cartilage is unable to regenerate because it lacks -blasts cells but epithelial tissue can regenerate.
Cartilage has limited blood supply while areolar tissue below the skin is vascular.
Cartilage has a more complex structure than epithelial or connective tissue proper, so it takes longer to heal.
The lacunae in cartilage make the healing process slower because the chondroblasts can’t move.