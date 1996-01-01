6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
You are shown an image of a cross section of a bone. You decide it is likely a flat bone based on the structure. Without seeing the overall shape of the bone, how could you tell?
A
You see yellow marrow in the spaces within the bone.
B
There is no spongy bone present, only compact bone.
C
You see a long thin sandwich of compact and spongy bone.
D
The layer of spongy bone is at least twice the thickness of the compact bone.
