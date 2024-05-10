21. The Immune System
Review of Adaptive Immunity
Why would a person who has their tonsils removed be more susceptible to certain types of infections of the throat and respiratory tract?
Tonsils produce high levels of lactoferrin, a strong natural antibacterial compound.
Tonsils produce large amounts of interferons, natural antiviral compounds.
Tonsils are secondary lymphoid organs where immune cells aggregate providing easy immune response to oral microbes.
Tonsils are the location where T cells develop and mature. Without tonsils, the T cells would not be able to fully mature and the individual’s immune system functions would suffer.
