In opsonization with IgG, why would it be important that IgG react with the antigen BEFORE a phagocytic cell recognizes the antibody molecule?
If the IgG is bound to the phagocyte before opsonization, it would most likely be ingested by the phagocyte before it could bind to a pathogen.
Binding of IgG by phagocytes would block the antigen binding sites on the IgG molecules, preventing them from binding to the microbes.
Binding of IgG by phagocytes changes the conformation of the antibody’s antigen binding site making it less effective at binding the correct foreign antigen.
Binding of an antibody by phagocytes results in immediate release of damaging hydrolytic enzymes to the outside of the cell which would destroy all remaining antibodies.
