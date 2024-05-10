21. The Immune System
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The initiation pathways of the complement system result in the formation of C3 convertase and the cleaving of C3 into C3a & C3b. Where does C3b in the alternative pathway come from if C3 convertase has not yet been created?
A
C3 can spontaneously cleave into C3a and C3b.
B
C3 convertase can spontaneously form and in turn cleave C3 into C3a and C3b.
C
Many microbes already have C3b embedded in their plasma membranes.
20
views
Related Videos
Related Practice