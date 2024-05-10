21. The Immune System
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
The alternative pathway resulting in the formation of C3 convertase and the splitting of C3 into C3a and C3b. C3a triggers the inflammatory response. What is the function of C3b created by the alternative pathway?
A
Opsonization of invading microbes.
B
Cell lysis of invading microbes.
C
Binding to invading microbes further stimulating the alternative pathway.
D
Combing with other complement proteins to form the inflammasome.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
A, B, and C.
