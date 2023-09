In these cells of Elodea, a water plant, the central space of each cell is occupied by a huge central vacuole, around which you can see cytoplasmic streaming. In the stream of cytosol, you can see mitochondria and also chloroplasts, the larger, pigmented organelles. This movement allows nutrients and metabolic products to reach all parts of the plant cell. Credit: Michael Clayton, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

