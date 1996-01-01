Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsMitochondria & Chloroplasts

BioFlix: Chloroplasts and Mitochondria

92
Plants make their own food by photosynthesis in chloroplasts. Light passes through the two membranes of the chloroplast and strikes these green disks, where light energy is converted to chemical energy. The sugar molecules produced by photosynthesis can be made into other molecules or broken down for energy. When sugars produced by photosynthesis are broken down, their energy is used to make ATP in mitochondria. ATP powers the work of the plant cell. Most organelles, like mitochondria, are found in both plant cells and animal cells. So, the next time you pass by a plant, remember that we have more in common than meets the eye.
00:27
Short Video: Cytoplasmic Streaming
Pearson
165
00:30
BioFlix: Mitochondria
Pearson
252
00:52
02:54
Chloroplast Structure and Function
sci-ology
334
03:56
Chloroplasts
UNSW eLearning
82
1
02:20
Mitochondria Aren't Just the Powerhouse of the Cell
Seeker
136
04:19
Mitochondria
Jason Amores Sumpter
877
13
04:32
You Can Inherit Mitochondrial DNA from Both Parents! | SciShow News
SciShow
90
04:02
Mitochondria - Powerhouse of the Cell | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
186
1
01:29
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
584
9
04:29
Mitochondria Structure
Jason Amores Sumpter
1166
8
03:16
Chloroplasts
Jason Amores Sumpter
659
10
03:41
Chloroplast Structure
Jason Amores Sumpter
820
4