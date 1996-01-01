8. Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
Which of the following describes a cartilaginous joint?
The amphiarthrosis between the radius and ulna, allowing for forearm rotation.
The freely movable shoulder joint, which contains articular and hyaline cartilage.
The synarthrosis between bones of the skull.
The amphiarthrosis between adjacent vertebrae in the spine.
