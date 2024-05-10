23. The Digestive System
Introduction to the Digestive System
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which is more essential to life and why: chemical digestion or mechanical digestion?
A
Mechanical digestion: mechanical digestion breaks down food molecules into their absorbable components.
B
Mechanical digestion: mechanical digestion increases the surface area of consumed food, so that it may be absorbed.
C
Chemical digestion: chemical digestion breaks down food molecules into their absorbable components.
D
Chemical digestion: chemical digestion increases the surface area of consumed food, so that it may be absorbed.
28
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 22 videos