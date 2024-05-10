23. The Digestive System
Introduction to the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
While the accessory organs contribute important digestive enzymes and fluids, all digestions and absorption of nutrients takes place in the alimentary canal/GI tract.
A
True.
B
False, while most absorption occurs in the GI tract, the pancreas also absorbs vitamin B12.
C
False, both the organs of the GI tract and the accessory organs contribute to producing digestive fluids and absorbing nutrients.
D
False, water is absorbed in the GI tract, but nutrients are absorbed by the accessory organs.
