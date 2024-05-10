20. The Lymphatic System
Secondary Lympoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
Lymph enters the convex side of a lymph node via ___________ lymphatic vessels. It moves through the _________ & then into the ____________. Lymph exits the node at its hilum, via ___________ lymphatic vessels.
A
Efferent; cortex; medulla; afferent.
B
Efferent; medulla; cortex; afferent.
C
Afferent; cortex; medulla; efferent.
D
Afferent; medulla; cortex; efferent.
