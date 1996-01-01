Anatomy & Physiology
Back
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
Lymph nodes
Problem
Trabeculae are extensions of __________.
A
medullary sinuses
B
medullary cords
C
the capsule
D
germinal centers
Show Answer
Next question
