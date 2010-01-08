26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Elise Anderson is a 6-year-old girl who presents to the emergency department with a history of vomiting for the past 3 days. The nurse notices that her respiratory rate is abnormally low. What is the likely reason for this change in ventilation? Predict what Elise's arterial blood gas values would show.
