A laboratory printout of arterial blood gases indicates that a patient has an increased Pco₂ , decreased pH, and normal bicarbonate ion concentration. Is this patient in acidosis or alkalosis? Is the pH disturbance respiratory or metabolic in nature? Explain your reasoning. How long do you think the patient has had this pH disturbance? (Hint: Look at the bicarbonate ion concentration. What system controls the concentration of bicarbonate ions, and how quickly does it compensate for pH disturbances?)