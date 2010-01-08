26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
Problem 25.4ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A laboratory printout of arterial blood gases indicates that a patient has an increased Pco₂ , decreased pH, and normal bicarbonate ion concentration. Is this patient in acidosis or alkalosis? Is the pH disturbance respiratory or metabolic in nature? Explain your reasoning. How long do you think the patient has had this pH disturbance? (Hint: Look at the bicarbonate ion concentration. What system controls the concentration of bicarbonate ions, and how quickly does it compensate for pH disturbances?)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice