Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to A&PBody OrganizationStructural hierarchy
1:58 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

a. Make a diagram showing the nine abdominopelvic regions, and name each region. Name two organs (or parts of organs) that could be located in each of the named regions. b. Make a similar sketch illustrating how the abdominopelvic cavity may be divided into quadrants, and name each quadrant.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
8:22m

Watch next

Master Human Body Systems Functions Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Amoeba Sisters

Start learning
08:22
Human Body Systems Functions Overview
Amoeba Sisters
1859
11
5:25
Biological Hierarchy of Organization
Pearson
1535
20
2
38:55
Anatomy and Physiology Chapter 1 The Human Body An Orientation Part A
Doctor Maria's Biology Channel
137
05:21
Ch. 1 Lecture #1
Jennifer Banks
43
1
08:12
Structural Organization of the Human Body
Scientist Cindy
47
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.