The correct sequence of levels forming the structural hierarchy is:
a. organ, organ system, cellular, chemical, tissue, organismal
b. chemical, cellular, tissue, organismal, organ, organ system
c. chemical, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, organismal
d. organismal, organ system, organ, tissue, cellular, chemical
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
40
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Human Body Systems Functions Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Amoeba Sisters