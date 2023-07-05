Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to A&PBody OrganizationStructural hierarchy
Problem 1
The correct sequence of levels forming the structural hierarchy is: a. organ, organ system, cellular, chemical, tissue, organismal b. chemical, cellular, tissue, organismal, organ, organ system c. chemical, cellular, tissue, organ, organ system, organismal d. organismal, organ system, organ, tissue, cellular, chemical

