One day, Kaya feels a sharp pain in her stomach area. How would you classify the sensory receptor that is responsible for detecting the issue and causing Kaya to feel this pain?
Exteroceptor & nociceptor.
Exteroceptor and chemoreceptor.
Interoceptor and nociceptor.
Interoceptor and chemoreceptor.
