13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
We can touch our finger to our nose while our eyes are closed, as we can sense the movement and position of our joints and body parts without seeing them. Which type of receptor allows us to do this?
Proprioceptors.
Mechanoreceptors.
Interoceptors.
Photoreceptors.
