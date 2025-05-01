Understand the function of each cranial nerve listed in the problem. The Oculomotor nerve (Cranial Nerve III) is responsible for most eye movements, including tracking a moving object. The Facial nerve (Cranial Nerve VII) controls facial expressions and some taste sensations. The Vestibulocochlear nerve (Cranial Nerve VIII) is involved in hearing and balance. The Trigeminal nerve (Cranial Nerve V) is responsible for facial sensation and chewing movements.