Step 2: Review the location and function of each muscle listed in the options: - Deltoid: This muscle is located in the shoulder region and is responsible for arm abduction. - Flexor carpi radialis: This muscle is located in the forearm and is involved in wrist flexion. - Biceps brachii: This muscle is located in the brachial region (upper arm) and is responsible for flexing the elbow and supinating the forearm. - Pectoralis major: This muscle is located in the chest and is involved in arm adduction and rotation.