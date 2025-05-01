Compare the other options: The olecranon process is part of the ulna (forearm bone) and serves as an attachment site for the triceps brachii. The radial tuberosity is a bony prominence on the radius (another forearm bone) and serves as an attachment site for the biceps brachii. The medial epicondyle is a bony projection on the humerus (upper arm bone) and serves as an attachment site for forearm muscles.