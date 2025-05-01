Step 3: Differentiate between the other types of joints mentioned in the problem. Fibrous joints are held together by dense connective tissue and allow little to no movement (e.g., sutures in the skull). Synovial joints are characterized by a fluid-filled cavity and allow free movement (e.g., the knee joint). Bony joints occur when two bones fuse together, forming a rigid structure (e.g., the epiphyseal line in mature bones).