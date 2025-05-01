Step 2: Review the characteristics of the different types of joints listed in the options: hinge, fibrous, synovial, and cartilaginous. For example, hinge joints allow movement in one plane (e.g., elbow), fibrous joints are immovable (e.g., sutures in the skull), synovial joints are freely movable (e.g., shoulder), and cartilaginous joints allow limited movement and are connected by cartilage.