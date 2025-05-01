Which type of muscle tissue is composed of multinucleate fibers (cells)?
A
Cardiac muscle tissue
B
Smooth muscle tissue
C
Myoepithelial tissue
D
Skeletal muscle tissue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue. There are three main types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue, each with distinct structural and functional characteristics.
Step 2: Recall the cellular structure of skeletal muscle tissue. Skeletal muscle fibers are long, cylindrical cells that contain multiple nuclei per cell, hence they are multinucleate.
Step 3: Compare with cardiac muscle tissue, which typically has one or two centrally located nuclei per cell and is branched, not multinucleate in the same way as skeletal muscle.
Step 4: Consider smooth muscle tissue, which consists of spindle-shaped cells with a single nucleus, so it is not multinucleate.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle tissue composed of multinucleate fibers is skeletal muscle tissue, as it is uniquely characterized by multinucleate cells formed by the fusion of myoblasts during development.
