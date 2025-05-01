Which type of muscle tissue is both voluntary and striated?
Myoepithelial muscle
Smooth muscle
Skeletal muscle
Cardiac muscle
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of muscle tissue types. There are three main types: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle.
Step 2: Recall that voluntary muscles are those you can consciously control, while involuntary muscles operate without conscious control.
Step 3: Recognize that striated muscle tissue has a banded appearance under a microscope due to the arrangement of actin and myosin filaments.
Step 4: Identify that skeletal muscle is both voluntary and striated, meaning it is consciously controlled and has a striped appearance.
Step 5: Differentiate from other types: cardiac muscle is striated but involuntary, smooth muscle is involuntary and non-striated, and myoepithelial muscle is specialized but not classified as voluntary and striated.
