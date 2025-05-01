Which type of muscle tissue is involuntary and nonstriated, and is found in the walls of hollow organs such as the intestines and blood vessels?
A
Skeletal muscle
B
Fascia
C
Cardiac muscle
D
Smooth muscle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the three main types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle, each with distinct characteristics and locations in the body.
Step 2: Recall that skeletal muscle is voluntary and striated, primarily attached to bones for movement, so it does not fit the description of involuntary and nonstriated.
Step 3: Recognize that cardiac muscle is involuntary and striated, found only in the heart, which means it is not nonstriated nor found in hollow organs like intestines or blood vessels.
Step 4: Identify smooth muscle as involuntary and nonstriated, located in the walls of hollow organs such as intestines, blood vessels, bladder, and uterus, allowing these organs to contract and regulate internal flow.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle type described— involuntary, nonstriated, and found in hollow organ walls—is smooth muscle.
Watch next
Master 3 Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan