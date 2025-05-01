Intercalated discs are found in which type of muscle tissue?
A
Dense regular connective tissue
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Skeletal muscle
D
Smooth muscle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue in the human body: skeletal muscle, smooth muscle, and cardiac muscle.
Step 2: Recall that intercalated discs are specialized connections between cells that facilitate synchronized contraction and electrical coupling.
Step 3: Recognize that intercalated discs are unique to cardiac muscle tissue, where they help coordinate heartbeats by connecting cardiac muscle cells.
Step 4: Note that skeletal muscle and smooth muscle do not have intercalated discs; skeletal muscle cells are multinucleated and striated, while smooth muscle cells are spindle-shaped and lack striations.
Step 5: Conclude that the presence of intercalated discs is a defining feature of cardiac muscle tissue.
