In a typical neuron, what is the primary function of the soma (cell body)?
A
It generates the action potential and carries it rapidly away from the cell body toward the synaptic terminals.
B
It contains the nucleus and most organelles and serves as the neuron's main metabolic and biosynthetic center.
C
It is the primary site of neurotransmitter release at the synaptic cleft.
D
It insulates the axon by forming a myelin sheath to speed impulse conduction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a typical neuron, which includes the dendrites, soma (cell body), axon, and synaptic terminals.
Step 2: Identify the role of the soma by recognizing that it contains the nucleus and most of the cell's organelles, which are essential for maintaining cell function.
Step 3: Recall that the soma is responsible for the neuron's metabolic activities and biosynthesis, meaning it produces proteins and other molecules necessary for neuron survival and function.
Step 4: Differentiate the soma's function from other parts of the neuron: the axon generates and transmits action potentials, synaptic terminals release neurotransmitters, and myelin sheath insulates the axon.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of the soma is to serve as the neuron's main metabolic and biosynthetic center, housing the nucleus and organelles.
