1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Introduction to Organ systems
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The digestive and respiratory systems are both responsible for taking in useful molecules into the body. When taken in by these systems, where do the molecules go first?
A
The muscular system.
B
The cardiovascular system.
C
The endocrine system.
D
The urinary system.
383
6
Watch next
Master Introduction to Organ Systems with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos