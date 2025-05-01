Multiple Choice
Which three bones fuse to form the hip bone?
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Identify which answer correctly distinguishes between the axial and appendicular skeleton.
Which of the following is not a function of the skeletal system?
a. Primary storage site in the body for the minerals sodium and potassium
b. Location of the red bone marrow, which produces red blood cells
c. Storage of triglycerides in yellow bone marrow
d. Support and protection of the body and vital organs
e. Functions in movement as the site of attachment for skeletal muscles