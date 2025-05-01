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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes cartilaginous joints?
A
They are joints where bones are connected entirely by cartilage, allowing limited movement.
B
They are joints where bones are joined by dense fibrous connective tissue and allow no movement.
C
They are joints where bones are fused together and permit no movement.
D
They are joints where bones are separated by a fluid-filled cavity, allowing free movement.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definition of cartilaginous joints. Cartilaginous joints are a type of joint where bones are connected entirely by cartilage, which can be either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.
Step 2: Recognize the functional classification of cartilaginous joints. These joints allow limited movement, making them amphiarthrotic. Examples include the intervertebral discs and the pubic symphysis.
Step 3: Compare cartilaginous joints to other types of joints. For instance, fibrous joints are connected by dense fibrous connective tissue and typically allow no movement (synarthrotic), while synovial joints have a fluid-filled cavity and allow free movement (diarthrotic).
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on the characteristics of cartilaginous joints. For example, joints fused together with no movement describe fibrous joints, and joints separated by a fluid-filled cavity describe synovial joints.
Step 5: Select the correct statement that matches the definition and characteristics of cartilaginous joints: 'They are joints where bones are connected entirely by cartilage, allowing limited movement.'
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